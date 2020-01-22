A man who hid from Rockbridge County authorities in the cold water of a culvert died of hypothermia, an autopsy has determined.
The manner of Alberto Jose Cornejo-Alvarez’s death was accidental, according to an official with the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
Cornejo-Alvarez was wanted on several financial charges when he was spotted in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge County, just north of Lexington, around noon on Monday, the sheriff’s office has said.
He ran into Mill Creek and then into a culvert that takes the creek under U.S. 11. After several hours of trying to talk Cornejo-Alvarez out of the water, deputies entered the culvert and removed him.
The 38-year old -- who was believed to be armed -- was then taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. Monday.