A suspect who spent several hours submerged in cold water in a culvert during a standoff Monday with Rockbridge County authorities has died.
Chief Deputy Tony McFaddin of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said the man died about 9 p.m. at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington.
Although an autopsy will determine the cause of death, McFaddin said Tuesday the suspect appeared to have died from hypothermia.
The man — who is not being identified pending notification of family members — was wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in three jurisdictions when he was spotted in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge County around midday Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When approached by authorities, the suspect ran into Mill Creek and then entered a culvert that the creek flows through.
At the time, deputies had information that the fugitive was armed with a gun.
During a two-hour standoff, the man could be seen moving around in water several feet deep while authorities tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to come out, according to the release.
Once movement was no longer detected, deputies entered the culvert, removed the suspect and began life-saving efforts.
He was then rushed to the hospital.
A dive team searched for a weapon, but none had been found by Tuesday morning, McFaddin said.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation of the incident.