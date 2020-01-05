Police have charged a surgeon with driving under the influence after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Christiansburg.
Stuart Hal Goldstein, 56, is charged. Goldstein is a board-certified general surgeon, according to his medical practice website. His is licensed in osteopathy and surgery, according to the Virginia Department of Health Professions. He lives in Pulaski County with a Radford mailing address.
Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 51, was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery after being struck by a northbound 2013 Audi on North Franklin Street near the Walmart at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Christiansburg police. Hutchinson was in serious condition at the time of the transport, police said.