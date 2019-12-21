Virginia State Police are investigating a hit and run that injured a state trooper Friday night on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County.
About 10:03 p.m., a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on U.S. 11 when it struck the trooper on the right side of his police vehicle, state police said in a news release. The vehicle left the scene after the incident.
The trooper was transported to Stonewall Jackson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Damage to the suspect vehicle will be on the right side and will include the right headlight and fender, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.