A suspected hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured Monday is being investigated in Botetourt County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
He reported to authorities that he’d been walking along Sanderson Drive around 4:30 a.m. to get to work, wearing a safety vest for visibility, when a gold-colored car ran off the road and struck him.
The man was left on the side of the road for approximately an hour until a passerby stopped to help. A relative came and drove him to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 800-542-5959.