Virginia State Police on Thursday morning blocked off a portion of Keffer Road in Catawba while searching a house in the 4900 block.
The house is not far off Virginia 311 near the post office. Montgomery County law enforcement officials are also on the scene, according to state police officers.
State police Sgt. Rick Garletts said the warrant is related to an ongoing criminal investigation and that no other details are being released. He said there is no threat to the community.
At least 10 police vehicles, including an armored truck, remain near the scene, and police can be seen moving in and around a tan house.
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue initially assisted.