A standoff has closed part of a residential road off Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road when the subject barricaded themselves inside, officials said.
The standoff started about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials reported they were still on scene about 5 p.m. attempting to talk with the person.
Bonbrook Mill Road will be closed to traffic between Virgil Good Highway and Wirtz Road while the situation is ongoing, officials said.
Drivers are asked to detour around the area. No other details were immediately available.