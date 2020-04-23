A standoff shut down part of a residential road Thursday off Virgil Goode Highway north of Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Bonbrook Mill Road when the subject barricaded themselves inside, officials said.
The standoff started around 2:45 p.m. Officials reported they were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m. attempting to talk with the person.
Bonbrook Mill Road will be closed to traffic between Virgil Goode Highway and Wirtz Road while the situation is ongoing, officials said.
Drivers are asked to detour around the area. No other details were immediately available.