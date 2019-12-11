BEDFORD — A member of the MS-13 gang was found guilty by a jury of capital murder Wednesday.
The case of 22-year-old Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla has played out over the course of eight days in Bedford Circuit Court. His charges stem from the March 27, 2017, death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood.
He's the second of his co-defendants to stand trial: Victor Arnoldo Rodas was convicted last year of first-degree murder among other charges, and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Two others, Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez and Juan Martin Hernandez, have pleaded guilty to capital murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Along with the capital murder charge, the jury found Soto Bonilla guilty of gang participation and abduction for pecuniary benefit after deliberating for about two and a half hours.
He was acquitted of a robbery charge.
Soto Bonilla was one of four men sent down to Lynchburg from Maryland to help in Wood's killing, according to testimony in the case. Rodas and another gang member living in Lynchburg decided to kill him after they exchanged threats and having decided to take marijuana business from him.
The group drove to Wood's Coronado Lane home that night under the pretext of a weed deal, pulled him into a car and drove to Roaring Run Road in the Goode area of Bedford County.
There, they dragged him out of the car, stabbed him with a knife a number of times, cut his throat, severed his right hand and ran away when a passing motorist noticed Wood's body.
Soto Bonilla and one co-defendant were able to escape and lived on the lam for about six months before they were arrested.
More than a dozen witnesses took the stand for four days' worth of testimony, including three self-admitted MS-13 members who took part in the events surrounding Wood's death.
The jury will hear evidence before deciding whether to sentence Soto Bonilla to life in prison or to death.