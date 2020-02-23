There was a light about Salonya Evans. Time and again, that’s how people remember her.
“She was very pure of heart,” said her mother, Katrina Evans. “She was always loving and caring.
“That was just her.”
Salonya, a nursing assistant, brought a warmth to her work with patients and had a light-up-the-room smile that one neighbor said could always be counted on to brighten your day.
She was the type of soul who wouldn’t harm a gnat, her mother said. That is part of why it’s so hard to understand what happened last summer.
“It’s still very traumatic,” Katrina Evans said. “We’ve been very prayerful. More than anything, we just ask that, if anyone knows anything, please say something.”
On July 21, Salonya Evans, 24, was killed by gunfire just outside her home in Southeast Roanoke on Morehead Avenue.
A neighbor reported hearing her shouting for help outside as she tried to escape to safety. He rushed out, but it was too late.
Evans, her mother’s only child and a mother herself raising a young daughter, would be mourned at a citywide prayer vigil later that month along with other victims whose lives were cut short by violence last year.
During 2019, Roanoke saw 12 homicides that claimed a total of 13 victims. Six of those cases are still under investigation.
Each represents families and communities left to grieve and to pray for answers about what happened to their loved one.
“What we want is peace,” said Katrina Evans, adding that will be possible only when the truth comes to light.
Until then, she said, her family leans on one another and on their deep spiritual faith for support. And they wait. Hoping someone will do the right thing.
“We’re still anxiously awaiting to hear something,” she said.
Seeking new leads
The Roanoke Police Department, citing a need to protect ongoing investigations, declined to discuss the cases that were still open at the end of 2019.
Court records show detectives are still digging with hopes of uncovering new leads. Flurries of search warrants have been filed in the hunt for the next big break that could lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information about a case is urged to reach out. Tips can be offered anonymously through both phone and text hotlines.
“That’s always out there,” stressed Caitlyn Cline, a police spokeswoman.
To date, a total of seven people have been arrested and charged with playing a role in six of last year’s homicides.
Four of the accused have trial dates pending this summer. One man, Darreonta Lamar Reynolds, was acquitted after a jury concluded that he shot a man in self-defense amid a confrontation outside a Cove Road convenience store.
In another case, Laron Tremaine Simmons pleaded no contest to shooting a man last April over an unpaid debt.
Simmons was 18 at the time of his arrest. Reynolds was 24 when he was charged.
In all but one instance, gunfire was the method seen in the killings reported last year. In every arrest made in those shootings, to date, the suspect charged has been in their 20s or younger.
The youngest among them was age 17.
Questions about how to reach more in the community at an early age are among the weighty issues that a new task force commissioned by the city is working to tackle.
That group, formed last year to help curb gun violence, has developed a wide-ranging set of goals that seek to not only address violence as it occurs but to dig into the bigger issues that often shape violence.
Ideas include forging partnerships to build on early education and youth outreach efforts — including expanding programs designed to cultivate empathy, self-awareness and nonviolent decision-making.
Organizers hope the community’s youth will be an active part of the group’s efforts as it moves forward. Peers can be influential voices for change, Shakira Williams, task force chair, said earlier this month.
“That’s important,” she said. “We want them to be involved.”
The task force, made up of a cross-section of people who work with the community, is now actively working to recruit partners after securing city council’s blessing to continue work on its proposals in the year ahead.
Gang intervention, anti-recidivism supports and initiatives to foster close-knit neighborhoods all number among the multi-part recommendations that aim to take a nuanced approach to the complex root causes of violence.
A stakeholder meeting has been set for Monday morning to bring together nonprofits, businesses, volunteers and others to start exploring where connections can be made. Task force meetings are open to the public, and all interested community members are welcome.
“This has to be a community effort,” Williams said. “It’s something that affects the community, it’s children, families, people’s friends.”
“We need everyone together,” she said.
Keeping faith
Katrina Evans is a woman of faith. She has an abiding faith in God that has sustained her amid the heartbreak of the past year.
And she has faith that the answers her family seeks will be found.
“We are very hopeful,” she said. “The time will come. We just don’t know when. But I’m looking forward to that day.”
The family is still processing its grief for the loss of Salonya. Her light and loving spirit can be seen still in her own daughter, now age 5, who Evans described as like her mother in countless ways.
“She’s just full of love,” she said. “Even through something so tragic.”
Evans said her granddaughter knows her mother is now in heaven. It’s a message she hopes the little girl will always carry in her heart.
Detectives continue to work to piece together the events of that day on July 21.
The investigation reached the seven-month mark at the end of last week.
Anyone with information about this or other open cases is asked to contact detectives by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with the phrase “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery.