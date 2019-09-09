A man was injured after a weekend shooting near Ferrum, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Deputies went to the 8000 block of Franklin Street about 11 p.m. Saturday after a call that shots had been fired, Capt. Phillip Young said in a news release.
While deputies were there, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital reported that a patient had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Young said additional information would be released when it become available. Young declined Monday to identify the man, his condition or his age, or whether the office had any suspects or had arrested anyone in the shooting.