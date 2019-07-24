Salem police are investigating a shooting that damaged a duplex on the city's east side early Wednesday.
Police recovered several cartridge casings in the 1700 block of Ellis Court about midnight, according to a news release from the city. One bullet struck an unoccupied rental property.
Police said they believe the shooting is related to an earlier shooting involving a tenant of the duplex.
On June 29, police found a nearby house had been hit by gunshots.
Nobody was reported injured in either shooting.
Anyone with information can call police at 375-3083.