Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are searching for a driver who on Saturday hit two sheriff's office vehicles during an attempted traffic stop, according to a Monday announcement from the sheriff's office.
Robert Hampton Bailey faces charges of assaulting law enforcement officers, eluding, domestic assault, destroying property, and possessing methamphetamine, an announcement posted on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said.
The announcement said that on Saturday at 9:14 p.m., Pulaski County deputies tried to pull over a red Ford Ranger pickup truck on Parrott Mountain Road. There was a high-speed chase and the pickup collided with one sheriff's office vehicle, then rammed another, the announcement said.
The pickup truck came to a stop and the driver ran into the woods, the announcement said. According to the sheriff's office, the driver was Bailey.
No one was injured during the incident, the announcement said.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts to call (540) 980-7800 or the anonymous tip line at (540) 980-7810., or to leave a message on Facebook or on one of the sheriff's office's other social media accounts.