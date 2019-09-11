Two men fired shots at each other in a fight last weekend near Ferrum, leaving one man injured, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ricky Lee Dawson, 31 of Ferrum was struck multiple times in the Saturday shooting. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Capt. Phillip Young said in a Wednesday news release.
Charlie Lee Hairston, 34, of Fieldale was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, Young said. Hairston, who was not injured, could face additional charges.
Young said the sheriff’s office would not release any information at this time about what might have led up to the fight.
Deputies went to the 8000 block of Franklin Street about 11 p.m. Saturday for a call that shots had been fired.
Dawson showed up at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.