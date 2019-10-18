More than five years after an infant passenger was injured while being brought onto a bus, Valley Metro has reached a settlement with the child’s parents.
The Roanoke transit company will pay the parents $62,500 to resolve the matter, court records show. A final order in the case was signed by a Roanoke Circuit Court judge on Sept. 30.
The incident happened May 21, 2014, and involved a 16-month-old child, according to a petition for the approval of the settlement.
Court papers say the incident occurred at the Terrace Apartments bus stop on Maiden Lane. They said the infant, who needed a medical stroller for a disability, was being loaded onto the bus by relatives, via a motorized ramp, when “the ramp lifted into the air and then suddenly and unexpectedly jerked or dropped, causing the Plaintiff and his mother and brother to fall to the ground.”
“The Plaintiff sustained serious personal injury,” the documents say, but they do not describe the nature or extent of the child’s injuries.
The child’s parents initially filed suit in 2015 seeking $49,000. They refiled their suit the next year, specifically naming the bus driver as a co-defendant, but last April, in advance of the settlement, the earlier suit was dismissed.
The approval order says the parents — Ronnie Hunt Jr. and Kristen Church — are responsible for $5,673 for treatment that was covered by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.
The settlement also earmarks $22,023 for legal fees to the couple’s attorney, Paul Thomson III of Roanoke.
The sum that the plaintiff receives will be paid out in installments through an annuity contract that cannot be altered, the agreement shows. Those funds are scheduled to go to the victim after he reaches adulthood, in 2035 and 2038.
The agreement releases from liability Valley Metro, Southwestern Virginia Transit Management, and the settlement’s initiator, Virginia Transit Liability Pool, which the petition says provides self-insured liability coverage for Valley Metro.
Lawyers for both parties did not respond to phone messages on Friday.