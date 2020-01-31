A six-figure wrongful death settlement has been reached following a Roanoke County crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist last spring.
The case centers on James Manetta who, on the evening of May 20, 2019, was riding north in the 5600 block of Peters Creek Road when his Harley-Davidson was struck by a Ford Explorer.
Manetta, 56, of Roanoke was hospitalized and died from his injuries the following day.
Police later said the SUV’s driver, Melissa Evelyn Kasey, pulled out in front of Manetta’s bike at Newland Road in Hollins. Neither she nor her passenger was injured but Kasey, 53, of Vinton, was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way. Court records show she paid $101 in fines and court costs.
According to the settlement petition, filed in Roanoke Circuit Court, Kasey’s automobile insurance provided $100,000 in liability coverage and Manetta’s motor vehicle policy offered $25,000. The settlement dictated that those two sums be combined and paid to Manetta’s estate.
The settlement releases Kasey and both insurance companies from liability or any outstanding expenses related to the crash.
The final order, approved by a judge on Tuesday, said one-third of that total amount, or about $42,000, will go to cover attorney’s fees and costs, leaving $83,000. Court records show that Manetta’s hospital bills and funeral expenses came in at just under $80,000.
At the time of his death, according to his obituary, Manetta worked for Watsontown Trucking Co. and was an avid motorcyclist.