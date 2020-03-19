The second defendant charged last fall in a lunchtime bank hold-up in southwest Roanoke has been ordered to serve a decade in prison.
David Lee Stafford, 42, of Salem pleaded guilty Thursday to four felonies: two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm to commit those crimes.
Earlier this week, prosecutors had said they expected Stafford's hearing to be postponed in light of court restrictions put in place against the COVID-19 spread on Monday, when judges in the Roanoke Valley began drastically limiting in-court appearances.
It did go forward, however, and at the start of Stafford's hearing — attended only by the defendant, his lawyer, the prosecutor, two bailiffs, a court clerk, a newspaper reporter and Judge David Carson — the judge instructed Stafford to sit at a distance from defense attorney Terry Grimes.
Carson told Stafford at the start of the hearing that if he needed to confer with his lawyer, he would clear the courtroom so that they could talk privately, an option Stafford ultimately did not require.
Stafford was the key player in the Nov. 18 hold-up at the Pinnacle Bank branch on Grandin Road.
About 1 p.m. that Monday, Stafford entered the building and showed a gun to two tellers, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeremy Theisen said in court. Stafford told the employees to give him all the cash they could, then left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one in the bank was physically hurt.
That hold-up occurred just four days after nearby Southwest Roanoke schools had gone into lockdown because of the then-ongoing search for Michael Alexander Brown, a fugitive in a Franklin County homicide case. A vehicle linked to Brown, and stocked with numerous firearms, had been found in the area, close to Patrick Henry High School, and anxiety from that incident was still high.
Later in the week, Botetourt County investigators found possible links to a similar bank robbery in the Blue Ridge area and spoke with Jessica Lynn Huffman, arrested Nov. 20 on a trespassing charge. She acknowledged that a pistol found in her possession was used in the Grandin robbery, and she admitted she had played a role.
Stafford was taken into custody soon after.
"He did confess to being the individual who robbed the [Grandin Road] bank," Theisen said in court, later adding that his office agreed to a punishment slightly below sentencing guidelines because Stafford cooperated after his arrest and because of the lack of violence involved. Those guidelines were not immediately available.
Stafford, who presented no evidence and made no statement in court Thursday, was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after he serves 10. He will be on probation for five years after he gets out.
Earlier this year, Huffmyer pleaded no contest to robbery and a gun charge, for acting as a getaway driver, and received a 13-year term, suspended after five.
Both have been charged in Botetourt County with entering the Blue Ridge bank while armed. Their court dates on those charges come later this spring.