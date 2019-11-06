A second person has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the September shooting death of 17-year-old Savion Scales.
Ozmeik Rae'Quan Clements, also 17, was charged Monday at Roanoke's grand jury session. Clements' co-defendant, Cinque Tarik Fayette, 18, was similarly indicted in October. Both also face related gun charges.
Clements and Fayette are accused of fatally shooting Scales on Sept. 11. Scales, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, was found in a car near the intersection of Patterson Avenue Southwest and 13th Street.
According to search warrants, a silver 2003 Honda drove away from the scene but was stopped several blocks later. Fayette was arrested soon after.
Clements was named as a second suspect and turned himself in to police Oct. 1, three weeks after the shooting. Late last month, the charges against him were certified in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and sent on to circuit court where, due to the nature of the charges, he will be tried as an adult.
He is being held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center, a prosecutor said Wednesday. If Clements' case is not resolved by the time he turns 18 in April, he could be transferred to the jail. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Fayette, who turned 18 in July, two months before the shooting, is being held without bond in the Roanoke jail. He has a jury trial set for two days starting Jan. 30. Fayette's lawyer, James Cargill, said Wednesday he could not discuss the case.
Scales was a senior at Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy at Oakland, friends have said. His death was the 11th of 13 homicides reported in Roanoke so far this year.