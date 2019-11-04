A man who shot and killed an acquaintance last year outside a northwest Roanoke convenience store was sentenced Monday.
Shannon Lewis Walker was ordered by a judge to serve 15 years in prison.
That term was exactly in line with what jurors recommended in July, after they found Walker guilty of the second-degree murder of 42-year-old Michael D. Jackson.
All told, that meant 12 years for Jackson’s death and three more in mandatory minimum time for using a gun to kill him.
Sentencing guidelines had ranged between 13 and 23 years, a recommendation that was expanded largely as a result of Walker’s unrelated drug convictions in Salem. But Judge William Broadhurst said he was not allowed to exceed what the jury asked for.
Jackson was actually shot by two men during a midnight brawl late on June 7, 2018, that started inside the LT Store on Burrell Street, then spilled out into the parking lot.
The second shooter, Derrell Jamar Jones, pleaded no contest earlier this year to charges of malicious wounding and a related gun charge and is serving a six-year term. Roanoke assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz has said in court that while Jones was the first of the two men to shoot Jackson, Jones was “not guilty of the homicide.”
Much of the incident was captured by nine of the store's internal and external security cameras.
That footage, along with trial testimony, established that Jones was already in the store when Walker arrived. Jackson then came in with his girlfriend and got into an argument with Jones. Walker was armed and stepped toward the men, waving a gun, which Jones took away from him. As the dispute continued, Jackson punched Walker in the head and was then shot in the knee by Jones.
Jackson crawled outside, prosecutors said, and Walker took back his gun and fired at Jackson multiple times, including one shot that entered his shoulder, passed through his lungs and fatally ruptured his aorta.
Jurors heard evidence across two days — much of which involved watching silent videos from security cameras — then deliberated for about four hours before finding Walker guilty.
Walker has already served about 15 months in jail, which will be credited against his overall sentence.
At Monday's sentencing, defense attorney Neil Horn read a prepared statement on Walker's behalf, apologizing to both Jackson's relatives and Walker's own family, including his wife.
Horn presented no evidence but argued that Walker's co-defendant was equally culpable.
“But for Derrell Jones ... introducing a deadly weapon into this situation, Michael Jackson would still be alive today. That’s my opinion, but I believe it’s based on the evidence and the law," Horn said and asked the court to suspend nine years of Walker's sentence in order to make it match Jones'.
Broadhurst told Walker it was clear Jones had "introduced your weapon into what should’ve been a fist-fight, after you got sucker-punched.”
But the judge also noted that after that spark set the situation off, Walker wrestled the handgun from Jones and shot the already-wounded victim while he was lying on the ground.
“While somebody else might’ve put that weapon into play, you’re the one who finished the game with it," Broadhurst told him.
Afterward, the victim's aunt, Maryjane Jackson, said she was still wrestling with the circumstances of that night.
"He didn't have to kill him. ... That's what I can't get over," she said, but added she was satisfied that the judge upheld the jury's 15-year recommendation.
Both Walker and Jones initially were charged with first-degree murder, which could have brought them each 20 years to life in prison.