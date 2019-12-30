A Floyd County woman fatally shot her boyfriend in a mid-December domestic incident that also injured a child bystander, court papers said.
First responders pronounced Brandon David Henley dead at a home in the 2000 block of Shawsville Pike Northeast, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Floyd County Circuit Court. Henley, a 34-year-old resident of Max Meadows, died Dec. 19, an obituary said.
The child’s injury “was associated with the discharge of the firearm” and necessitated transport to a hospital, wrote Detective Benjamin Scott Garman with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The child’s current condition was unavailable.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig said Monday that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and that he would not release the name of the person who died. The office of the medical examiner in Roanoke declined to provide details of its autopsy on Henley, citing the ongoing investigation.
A woman who lived at the address told law enforcement officials that she returned home about 10 p.m. Dec. 18 to find a man, identified in court papers as “the victim,” in an angry and argumentative mood, Garman’s affidavit said. The child was with her.
The Roanoke Times is not identifying the woman because no criminal charges have been filed in the case.
The woman was separated from her husband and was in a “recent relationship” with the man, who sometimes spent the night, Garman wrote. She and the child tried to go upstairs to go to bed “to avoid further conflict,” but the man grew angrier and threatened the woman verbally, Garman’s affidavit said. The woman picked up “her gun” and “threatened” the man with it to get him to leave the residence. He struck her in the left, lower jaw as the argument continued, the affidavit said. She tried unsuccessfully to call for police assistance, it added.
She pointed the gun at him and insisted he leave, at which point he turned toward the child, who was behind him, the affidavit said. Fearing for the child’s safety, the woman fired once, the affidavit said. Garman’s narrative states that the woman then performed CPR on the man, but gives no other details of encounter.
In her interview with police, the woman said the man had been “verbally and physically abusive to her” a number of times and that she feared his outbursts and anger, according to the affidavit.
Investigators seized a gun during a search of the residence, court papers said.