Police spoke with a man kicked out of a northeast Roanoke bar hours before a patron was fatally shot there, according to search warrants.
Officers found Chad Erndt, 30, dead in the parking lot of W.R. Brews in the 3800 block of Williamson Road just before midnight Oct. 5.
Witnesses said a man had been at the bar earlier that evening but was removed for causing a disturbance, a search warrant says.
"However, witnesses reported the suspect returned and shot the victim," says a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court. "Roanoke Police had responded earlier that evening and spoke with the individual described by witnesses."
A police spokeswoman said Tuesday that no one has been charged in Erndt's death.
Search warrants show police seized a bullet from a black SUV associated with the suspect. Surveillance video captured the SUV at the disorder and leaving "moments after the shooting occurred," a search warrant says.