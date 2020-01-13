CHRISTIANSBURG — The doctor charged with intoxicated driving after a pedestrian was struck and injured earlier this month was the on-call surgeon at LewisGale Pulaski Hospital, according to search warrants.
Stuart Hal Goldstein, 56, may have been on his way to work when his 2013 Audi hit Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 52, near the Christiansburg Walmart, police said in warrants filed to let them examine the doctor’s vehicle, his cellphone records, and Hutchinson’s medical records.
Hutchinson, who was taken to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, then to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, is presently in fair condition, Carilion Clinic spokesman Chris Turnbull wrote in an email Monday.
Police said Hutchinson was hit about 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street. Goldstein, who lives in Pulaski County, was charged with driving under the influence.
Police were trying to determine if the doctor was on his phone when the incident occurred. “We have learned that he may have been called into work and may have been using his phone to communicate during the crash,” a search warrant said.
Goldstein was to be arraigned Monday in Montgomery County General District Court but does not yet have a date scheduled for an actual hearing on the charge.