Authorities urged Michael Alexander Brown to turn himself in Tuesday as the search for him continued across two states.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it’s working closely with multiple local and federal agencies to find the 22-year-old who has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend shooting death of Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, of Hardy.
Michael Brown’s mother was dating and living with Rodney Brown, authorities said.
The search for him, to date, has been particularly focused on Virginia and North Carolina, where until recently Brown was a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune.
But law enforcement noted the search was nationwide and could shift as new information is known. Brown could be on the move, officials said.
Agencies partnering in the investigation include the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which serves both the Navy and Marine Corps, the county sheriff’s office said.
Brown, a combat engineer, left his post at Camp Lejeune sometime around mid-October, authorities previously said.
The Sun Journal in New Bern, North Carolina, where Brown’s last known address was, reported he didn’t appear for duty on Oct. 24 and was marked absent without authorization the following day, citing information from the base’s communications office.
The sheriff’s office said it’s conducting interviews with numerous neighbors, relatives, friends and acquaintances, and following up on tips as they come in.
Anyone with information about the case or about Brown’s location is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-352-5139.
Brown also could contact that number to arrange to safely turn himself in, officials said.
On Saturday, when the shooting occurred, Brown was seen driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car at a local store in Franklin County.
Authorities released additional images from store footage Tuesday. In prior releases, investigators said the town car may possibly have North Carolina plates with the number EHP-4877.