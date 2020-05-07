A Saltville man who lied about his own death in order to hide assets from the federal bankruptcy court pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to a series of crimes.
Russell Geyer, 50, also assumed the identity of a Florida attorney to further the scheme, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen's office.
“In an effort to game the bankruptcy system, Mr. Geyer devised a made-for-TV plot that ultimately collapsed under its own weight,” Cullen said in the release. “The audacity of his fraud scheme not only shocks the conscience, but it offends the integrity of our judicial system.”
According to court documents, Geyer devised a scheme to defraud the United States Bankruptcy Court through a series of deceptive statements designed to hide assets and maintain control of collateral, the release said. These actions included, but were not limited to, repeatedly lying about fake medical conditions, including prostate cancer, bone cancer, cardiac issues, a brain aneurysm, and pneumonia.
On Aug. 30, 2019, the attorney working for Geyer informed the court that he had received an email purportedly from Geyer’s wife, stating that Russell Geyer was dead. Geyer had sent the email posing as his wife, according to the release.
At a Sept. 5, 2019 hearing, Geyer’s wife testified that her husband was alive and that neither of them had been out of town and in the hospital for the serious medical conditions claimed by the defendant throughout the case, the release said.
During the Sept. 5, 2019 hearing, Geyer’s attorney read into the record an email he received from an attorney in Florida indicating that that attorney had sold some of the assets involved in the bankruptcy proceedings without the Geyers’ knowledge. The email further stated that he had complete control of Russell Geyer and told him to kill himself. The attorney concluded the email with “I am on a plane out of the country.”
The investigation determined that the Florida attorney whose name was used in the email is a practicing lawyer but had nothing to do with this Geyer case. Geyer had used the Florida attorney’s name and a bogus email account to send these emails without the Florida attorney’s knowledge, according to the release.
Further investigation revealed that Geyer had assumed the Florida attorney’s identity to fraudulently obtain $70,000 from his own wife, the release said. Geyer told his wife that he was going to receive more than $1 million in a settlement from a case that the Florida attorney was handling for him, but he needed money to pay the attorney’s fees before the money would be released, according to Cullen’s office. Geyer then used a bogus email address and an app that disguised his voice to pose as the Florida attorney and to confirm that a settlement was imminent.
It was all untrue, the release stated.
Geyer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of contempt of court, one count of bankruptcy fraud, one count of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity fraud.
“Despite its complexity and shameless use of deceit, including against his own wife, Mr. Geyer’s scheme failed to account for the FBI’s and the US Attorney’s office’s commitment to protect both fraud victims and our judicial system," David W. Archey said on Thursday. Archey is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division. “Yesterday’s guilty plea is a just and fitting end to Mr. Geyer’s audacious plan. We are grateful for the USAO’s efforts and assistance in this case.”
At his sentencing, scheduled for Aug. 6, Geyer faces up to life in prison.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.