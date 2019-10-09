A Salem woman was sentenced this week to three months in jail for robbing a Roanoke County store, according to online court records.
Shannon Michelle Lawrence, 38, entered a plea to a felony charge of larceny from a person earlier this year. She was arrested in November and charged with walking into a store on the 8200 block of Williamson Road and demanding money from the clerk before leaving on foot, authorities said at the time. No weapon was used.
On Tuesday, during a hearing in Roanoke County Circuit Court, Lawrence was sentenced to five years incarceration, according to online records.
The sentence will be suspended after three months served.