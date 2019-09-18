Khari H. Brice

Police have arrested a Roanoke man in a drive-by shooting that struck homes in Salem this summer.

Khari H. Brice, 20, is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, three counts of damaging property and shooting a firearm from a vehicle, among other charges.

Police were called out to the 1700 block of Ellis Court on June 29 because of gunshots. Two homes and a parked car were struck.

No injuries were reported.

The city said Salem police believe that shooting was also related to a shooting that damaged a duplex in that same area on July 24. 

Brice has not been charged with crimes related to that incident.

Police say they continue to investigate both shootings.

