Police have arrested a Roanoke man in a drive-by shooting that struck homes in Salem this summer.
Khari H. Brice, 20, is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, three counts of damaging property and shooting a firearm from a vehicle, among other charges.
Police were called out to the 1700 block of Ellis Court on June 29 because of gunshots. Two homes and a parked car were struck.
No injuries were reported.
The city said Salem police believe that shooting was also related to a shooting that damaged a duplex in that same area on July 24.
Brice has not been charged with crimes related to that incident.
Police say they continue to investigate both shootings.