Salem police arrested a 71-year-old man last week on child pornography charges.
David M. Farley of Salem is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, city spokesman Mike Stevens said.
The arrest was the result of an ongoing child pornography investigation by Salem police, Stevens said. Salem detectives, working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, determined digital photographs that are part of the investigation were viewed and stored at Farley’s residence, Stevens said.
The photographs appear to be of juveniles less than 18 years old, according to Stevens.
Farley is free on an unsecured bond.