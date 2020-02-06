A day care worker in Salem has been charged with misdemeanor assault and is accused of striking a child in her care, according to the Salem Police Department.
Jay’Neva Unique Franklin, 21, of Roanoke was charged after a mother reported that her son had been assaulted by his teacher at a daycare facility in the 2100 block of Roanoke Boulevard, officials said. That is the location of a HoneyTree Early Learning Center. Messages left at HoneyTree offices weren’t returned Thursday.
Salem police said an investigation indicated that the adult struck the child. The boy, who’s under the age of 6, wasn’t injured and didn’t require medical care.
Franklin was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. She’s scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment hearing.