An apparent domestic assault ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon and charges are expected, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
The assault was reported about 2:15 p.m. at Ply Gem Industries in Rocky Mount, where the victim worked, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove off, with the victim in the car, heading south down Business U.S. 220 before stopping and getting out near Sontag Road, according to a news release. The victim jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to get away, but the suspect got back in and the vehicle crashed.
Both parties were taken to a hospital with injuries from the wreck that were not life-threatening, police said. The suspect was detained after being found in a nearby wooded area, where he appeared to have fled on foot.
Charges have not yet been filed. Rocky Mount police thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance in the case.
Chief K.E. Criner also praised the victim for her quick thinking. “Cooperative police work and her efforts to fight back and free herself from the situation means this victim was returned to safety very quickly, the best possible outcome,” he said.