UPDATE: The person who was being sought by authorities has been found, according to an update posted about 4 p.m. by Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management.

There is no longer an emergency situation in the Timber Ridge area, officials wrote.

ORIGINAL: Rockbridge County authorities are urging people to avoid U.S. 11 (Lee Highway) in the Timber Ridge area as officers are actively searching for a person there.

Residents nearby should remain inside with doors locked until further notice, according to an advisory posted about 1 p.m. by Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue & Emergency Management.

Law enforcement is searching for a person who fled from authorities on foot. Officials said the person is considered to be armed.

