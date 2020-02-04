A Roanoke woman received a two-year active sentence Tuesday for her involvement in a 2018 robbery that resulted in the death of her friend.
Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey sentenced Shamby Marie Walker to 12 years with 10 years suspended. She has been in jail since June 2018 and will receive credit for time served.
Walker, 39, and others enlisted her teenage son to assist in robbing an acquaintance of money and drugs at a house on Overland Drive in Cave Spring.
Aaron Rashad Witcher, another participant who was 27, had a gun and got into a struggle with the victim. The gun accidentally went off and fatally shot Amber Ross, 35, of Franklin County. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ross helped orchestrate the robbery, according to prosecutors.
Walker pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery in June. As part of her plea agreement, charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit statutory burglary, statutory burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery were dismissed. Walker also agreed to testify against her codefendants, but all three later took plea agreements.
Malike Daequan Brown, Walker’s son, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and felony homicide. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.
Witcher pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also saw a separate, suspended sentenced revoked on an unrelated case in Roanoke for which he had been on probation. He will serve an additional five years and six months on that matter.
Andrew Arthur Jeffers , who authorities said was the driver in the scheme, pleaded guilty to robbery and received an active sentence of six years with another nine years suspended.
Dorsey said he sentenced Walker below the guidelines because she does not have an extensive criminal record, she cooperated with the prosecutors and showed remorse for her involvement.
“I do think that you have taken responsibility,” Dorsey said. “There were a host of poor judgments by a host of people that tragically resulted in a loss of life. Your expression of loss is real and it is sincere.”
Walker said her two years incarcerated have been a good experience and she has learned from her mistakes. Her attorney, Patrick Kenney, introduced certificates from programs she has completed during her stay in jail.