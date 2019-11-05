A wreck on Interstate 77 in North Carolina claimed the life of a Roanoke woman.
Jennifer Stender Burton, 61, died after being injured in a tractor-trailer crash Oct. 27, according to the State Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 81 where the left lane of traffic was closed for construction, said Sgt. E.C. Roten.
A tractor-trailer failed to slow enough and collided with the back of a 2018 Cadillac in which Burton was a passenger, Roten said. The Cadillac, which had been stopped for traffic, was pushed into another tractor-trailer ahead of it.
Burton was taken to the hospital, and investigators were notified on Nov. 2 that she died of her injuries.
Charges are pending in the collision, authorities said.