A Roanoke woman died after being injured in a collision last Thursday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Margaret Thomas, 90, was hurt when a Buick sedan that she was driving failed to yield when entering an intersection and was struck by a GMC Sierra pickup, police said.
Investigators concluded that the pickup truck wasn’t at fault in the crash. The accident was reported just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dwight Street and Peters Creek Road.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Thomas died later that day due to her injuries, authorities said.
No charges are pending. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol was involved.