A Roanoke woman, who as a teen was driving in a 2002 drunken-driving crash that killed a passenger, was sentenced to 24 months on another conviction of driving under the influence.
Roanoke County police arrested Ryleigh Kaye Channing Carroll on Nov. 19, 2017. Police pulled over Channing Caroll, who turns 34 on Tuesday, just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Williamson and Hawthorne roads. During the stop, Channing Carroll failed several sobriety tests and then attempted to drive away and became combative with officers.
Assistant prosecutor Nate Griffith said in court Monday that video evidence showed Channing Carroll kicking and spitting on officers.
She pleaded guilty in May to one count of driving under the influence and one count of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, both felonies. A charge of driving with a revoked license and one charge of assault and battery of a police officer were dismissed.
“I’m not today who I was 18 years ago,” Channing Carroll said. “And I’m not who I was two years ago.”
In March 2003, Channing Carroll — then known as Lynsi Leigh Mayes — pleaded no contest to involuntary aggravated manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Casey Bane. Bane died the previous spring in a crash on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County.
Witnesses testified that Mayes, who was driving the vehicle and who was 16 at the time, had consumed four to six 40-ounce beers before she crashed. Forensic analysis determined she had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit for an adult.
In the summer of 2003, Mayes received a 10-year suspended sentence, but under the state’s Youthful Offender Act she was committed for up to four years at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, with her release dependent upon successfully completing treatment programs.
Bane’s family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit and, in 2004, a jury declared they should be awarded $170,000 in damages.
Mayes also was convicted of driving under the influence in 2011 in Roanoke County. In 2016, she legally changed her name.
Circuit Judge James Swanson sentenced Channing Carroll on the aggravated involuntary manslaughter charge in 2003.
“To say I’m disappointed with your life path is an understatement,” he said Monday. “It’s tragic.”
Swanson sentenced Channing Carroll to a total of six years, which will be suspended after she serves 24 months. Channing Carroll already has served between 11 and 12 months, defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk said.
Channing Carroll said Monday she was filled with shame, guilt and humiliation.
“I tried to rewrite my life with alcohol,” she said. “I apologize in the deepest depths of my heart for it.”