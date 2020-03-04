Just over three months after a midday Grandin Village bank hold-up, the woman accused of acting as a getaway driver has been sentenced to serve a half-decade in prison.
The case centers on a Nov. 18 incident at the Grandin Road branch of Pinnacle Bank. Police have said that at about 1 p.m., a man entered the building, showed a gun, demanded money and left with an undisclosed sum of cash. No one was hurt.
At a hearing Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, Jessica Lynn Huffmyer pleaded no contest to charges of robbery and using a gun to commit that crime. Through an agreement with prosecutors, she got a 10-year sentence, suspended after she serves five years. Two other felony counts were dropped.
Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeremy Theisen said Huffmyer, 35, initially was arrested Nov. 20 on an unrelated trespassing charge. Police found a gun in her possession, and Theisen said that while she was being questioned, Huffmyer gave investigators details about the Grandin robbery and admitted she'd played a role in it.
Another suspect, David Lee Stafford, has since been arrested and charged with committing the robbery.
The hold-up occurred around lunchtime, just a few days after that part of Southwest Roanoke was jolted by a break in the then-ongoing search for Franklin County homicide suspect Michael Alexander Brown. In the wake of the bank scare, schools in the area again briefly went on lockdown.
Huffmyer, who has also been known as Jessica Lynn Akers, and who has no prior felony convictions, apologized in court and called the hold-up "a moment of desperation."
"Thinking about it now ... it disgusts me," she said.
Two Pinnacle employees came to court Wednesday but did not testify, and Theisen said they were not the two tellers who were present during the robbery.
The Grandin hold-up happened 11 days after a similar incident in Botetourt County, at the Carter Bank & Trust branch in the Blue Ridge area. A man showed a gun, then demanded and received cash and left without hurting anyone. He was driven away by someone in a silver Infiniti G35 sedan.
Both Huffmyer and Stafford have been charged with entering the Blue Ridge bank while armed. Their court dates on those charges come later this spring.