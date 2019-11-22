A Roanoke woman charged with playing a part in a Grandin Road bank robbery is also charged in the robbery of a bank in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Huffmyer, 35, faces a charge of bank robbery in the Nov. 7 holdup of a Carter Bank & Trust branch on U.S. 460 in the Blue Ridge area.
In that incident, authorities said, a man walked into the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed sum and left in an Infiniti G35 silver sedan driven by another person.
The search for the man is ongoing.
Huffmyer was arrested Wednesday, records show. She is charged both in the Nov. 7 robbery and in another robbery that happened Monday at a Pinnacle Bank branch in Roanoke.
In that case, investigators said, witnesses reported that a man walked into the Grandin Road bank, showed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed sum.
No one was injured in either incident.
Roanoke and Botetourt County have been working together on the investigation. Officials didn’t specify what role Huffmyer is accused of playing in the robberies.
Huffmyer, who records indicate is also sometimes known as Jessica Akers, is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Anyone with information about the robbery investigations is asked to contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office or the Roanoke Police Department.