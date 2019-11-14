Roanoke police are searching the Grandin Road area for a U.S. Marine deserter wanted in Franklin County in the death of his mother’s boyfriend. The man is believed to be armed.
Police alerted residents within a half-mile of Patrick Henry High School to remain in their homes and lock their doors. Roanoke schools were closed for the day and employees were told not to come to work.
Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said at a 7 a.m. news conference that police took those precautions because they believe Michael Alexander Brown is in the area, probably on foot and searching for a new mode of transportation.
Jones said police believe Brown, 22, has family in the area of the search.
Jones said police received a 911 call about 4 a.m. regarding a suspicious person wearing a black jacket tapping on windows on Tillett Road, a few blocks west of the high school. Police determined that the person was Brown and later found a recreational vehicle in a nearby parking lot that Brown was known to have driven, Jones said.
Thursday morning, a large RV was parked in the lot at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church. The right side of the vehicle was torn open and police remained nearby.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area are working with city police on a joint search and investigation, Jones said, including Roanoke County police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
The investigation will continue through the day, the chief said.
Brown is wanted in the Sunday shooting of Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, of Hardy. Michael Brown is the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend, Franklin County police have said.
Police are unsure of the motive in the killing.
The shooting occurred at a home on Woodthrush Circle and was reported at noon Saturday by a relative of Rodney Brown, police have said.
Michael Brown is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Jones said he’s possibly wearing a black, waist-length coat.
He’s a former U.S. Marine and combat engineer who was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to authorities. He deserted his post sometime in October and has been seen in and around Franklin County over the past two weeks.