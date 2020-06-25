Roanoke police shot a man who fired at officers this afternoon in northwest Roanoke, the chief said.
Chief Sam Roman said officers saw two men they believed might have been involved in a shooting on Monday. The men ran, and officers chased them, he said at a Wednesday evening news conference. One of the men turned and fired a gun at the officers, Roman said, and two officers returned fire. The man was hit and was taken to the hospital with injuries that a Virginia State Police spokesman described as life-threatening.
No one else was injured.
The incident occurred at the Ashton Heights apartment complex off Melrose Avenue.
This post will be updated.