Roanoke police are searching for a man who hit a woman’s car with his own and then stole her purse Monday morning.
A woman told police that a car began following her about 5:30 a.m. from the parking garage at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Capt. Stephen Keatts said in a news release.
When she stopped about a mile from there at a traffic light at Elm Avenue and Williamson Road Southeast, a mini van bumped into the back of her car.
The woman got out of her car to inspect the damage, and the man who hit her car also got out of the mini van, police said.
He grabbed the woman’s purse from inside her car, and after a brief scuffle over the purse, the man fled in the mini van.
Anyone with information may call police at 540-344-8500. Tips can be anonymous. Callers are asked to refer to the case number: 19-120446.