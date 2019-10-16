A Roanoke police officer shot a man outside the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in northwest Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts described the man’s wounds as serious but said he was expected to recover. State police are investigating the shooting, as required by city policy.
The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. near the 1600 block of Hershberger Road after someone at the restaurant called police about a trespassing incident, according to Garletts and Caitlyn Cline, a Roanoke police spokeswoman.
While speaking with a suspect, an officer saw that the man had a gun, Cline said. At some point, an officer shot at the man, who was struck and appears to have fled through a nearby car wash construction site. He was captured in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store on Rutgers Street and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police said.
No officers were injured.
An officer who fired his service weapon has been placed on administrative leave, Cline said. Cline and Garletts declined to say whether any other officers fired their guns.
Garletts said police recovered a handgun at the scene but did not know what kind.
Police likely will not release the man’s identity before Thursday, Garletts said.
State police declined Wednesday to answer questions about how the shooting came about, how many shots were fired, whether the suspect ever showed or fired a gun, whether any shots were fired during the chase, where the man was shot, or the race of the man and officer or officers involved.
State police will not release the name of the officer or officers involved in the shooting, Garletts said. Cline declined to comment further, citing state police’s investigation.
While responding to the shooting, a police patrol car crashed at the intersection of Gainsboro Road and Orange Avenue, Cline said. The officer’s car was heading east on Orange Avenue when it struck another car, then went into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles.
Several people were taken to Roanoke Memorial with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, she said.
On Wednesday afternoon, police had taped off the parking lots of the Krispy Kreme and Lowe’s. A dozen laborers at the car wash under construction waited in the Lowe’s parking lot to speak with state police investigators. One man said his company declined to let them talk to the media.
The last time a Roanoke police officer’s bullet struck a civilian was in August 2018, when a man tried to disarm officers at his home.
In March, state police investigated when a Roanoke officer shot at a passing vehicle when police heard gunshots and saw a gun pointed at them from the car. No one was injured in that shooting.