The Roanoke Police Department is investigating the weekend burglary of a business and an apartment in the 600 block of Fifth Street Southwest.
Authorities said the burglary was reported about 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers saw damage to the front door of the business. The owner said nothing appeared to have been taken.
Later that same morning, officials said, residents of an apartment above the business reported that money had been stolen from their home. The amount wasn’t disclosed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with the phrase "RoanokePD" and reference the case number 19-104280. Both calls and texts can be kept anonymous.