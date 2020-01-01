Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in northwest Roanoke.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Carroll Avenue Northwest near Eureka Park just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. They spoke with a woman with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, according to a news release.
Police said the woman was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or send a text starting with "RoanokePD" to 274637.