Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
Police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street Southeast around 4 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of an injury described by police as non-life-threatening.
Initial investigations indicate the gunshot wound was the result of an altercation with an unidentified man, according to the release.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or send a text starting with "RoanokePD" to 274637.