Roanoke police are investigating the death of a man who apparently jumped from a deck of the Church Avenue Parking Garage in downtown Roanoke late Wednesday morning.
Officers received the report of a person jumping from the garage, located in the 100 block of Church Avenue Southwest, just before 11:45 a.m. Responding officers found the body of a man lying in an alley on the north side of the garage.
Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said that "the incident appears to be consistent with a suicide. However, officers will continue to conduct a thorough death investigation."