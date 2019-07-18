Roanoke police have identified the man and woman who were killed in a shooting on Wednesday.
Kyyona Casey, 21, and Justin Jennings, 31, both of Roanoke, died after a shooting near the city's West End neighborhood.
Deontray Clements, 30, is being treated for injuries from the shooting, a Roanoke police spokeswoman said Thursday.
Police have revealed few details about the deaths.
Officers on Patterson Avenue Southwest heard gunshots about 2 a.m. Wednesday and found a vehicle heading east on Orange Avenue near 11th Street Northwest.
Inside, they found a woman who had died and two men with gunshot wounds. The man police identified as Jennings died at the hospital.
Casey died from a gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to the medical examiner's office. Jennings died of a gunshot wound to the back.
No one has been arrested in the deaths, the seventh and eighth homicides in the city this year.
Members of Casey's family and friends of Jennings did not immediately respond to messages over social media.
Anyone with information can contact police at 344-8500 or through text beginning with the phrase "RoanokePD" at 274637.