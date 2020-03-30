Police on Monday identified a woman whose body was discovered in southeast Roanoke on Friday, and whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a "person down" in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast, according to a news release. Officers found the body of a woman, identified as Cassandra Pizzi, 33 of Roanoke, in a wooded area. Initially police considered the incident as a "suspicious death."
Anyone with information can call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637