Police on Monday identified a woman whose body was discovered in southeast Roanoke on Friday, and whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a "person down" in the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast, according to a news release. Officers found the body of a woman, identified as Cassandra Pizzi, 33 of Roanoke, in a wooded area. Initially police considered the incident as a "suspicious death."

Anyone with information can call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you