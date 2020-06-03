Roanoke police did not know that people planned to march into downtown Roanoke following Saturday’s rally in Washington Park condemning the death of George Floyd, Chief Sam Roman said.
Speaking during a video news conference Wednesday, Roman said that officers learned during Saturday’s rally that “there was a small element in that crowd that gave indications that there was going to be serious property damage and violence that was to occur not only at the police department but at the jail as well as at downtown businesses.”
Saturday’s peaceful rally featured speakers protesting the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The killing has prompted widespread protests across the country, including violent altercations between protestors and law enforcement officers in New York, Washington, Richmond and scores of other cities and towns, large and small.
Roman said that police learned of the march through “classified sources and sources in open-source media such as social media” that police were monitoring.
When police began hearing that protestors planned to march toward downtown Roanoke, officers worked to ensure safe passage of marchers and traffic along the busy Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road corridor. Hundreds of people marched or traveled from Washington Park to places that included downtown Roanoke, Valley View Mall, the Target and Walmart stores off Valley View Boulevard and a Sheetz station at Orange and Williamson Road on Saturday.
Roman spoke of three locations where officers were placed to limit access to marchers. One of those places was the 300 block of Campbell Avenue, where the police station and city jail are located.
Police used pepper balls and personal pepper spray to keep protestors from getting to the police station. Seven people were arrested Saturday.
Roman alluded to protestors attempting to get close to the police station, which, he said, “we could not allow that to happen.”
Roanoke’s protests, which have included smaller gatherings Sunday through Tuesday evenings, have featured far less of the kinds of violence, injuries, arrests and property damage that have occurred in many demonstrations across the country.
Roman said that of the “99 percent of the fine folks who were marching downtown” in Roanoke protested with peaceful intentions.
During Wednesday’s news conference, Roman, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb condemned Floyd’s killing with some of the strongest language heard from Roanoke officials so far.
“Most significantly, we must not forget that the outrage being displayed in our community and all across this nation is due to the heinous acts of individuals that disgrace the meaning of law enforcement everywhere; that is to protect and serve,” Lea said. “These acts deny Mr. Floyd the dignity that all humans deserve, no matter their conduct or the color of their skin. Let me say, the brutality that we observed in Minneapolis is unacceptable and never will be a part of what is acceptable in policing here in Roanoke, Virginia.”
Roman said that in “both my personal opinion and in my professional opinion … the actions we saw taken by the officers and the inaction taken by some officers is not appropriate to professional law enforcement.”
Roanoke emphasized training, promotions and community partnerships between police and neighborhoods as large parts of the effort to ensure that such an event does not happen in Roanoke.
Lea and Roman said that the city will emphasize community outreach, especially between city government, police and black communities. Lea said that city leaders must “continue conversations not only in rallies but at meetings.”
To that end, Lea and Roman participated in a forum, streamed on Facebook on Tuesday night, moderated by Cecil Scott, pastor of The Vine Church on Loudon Avenue. The event, which can be viewed at
https://bit.ly/2XWgi10 also included young African American activists Jordan Bell and Jemarh Fuell, and white minister David Shearer of Elevation Church. The men talked about Floyd’s killing, systemic racism and the effort to find solutions during the 75-minute forum.
“I felt some barriers were broken,” Lea said.
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p15
Hundreds of posters face down police in the middle of Campbell Avenue, just feet from Roanoke's police station.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
hr BLMprotest 053020 p01
Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue. Police set up barricades along the way, the first encounter was at Gainsboro Road Northwest and Norfolk Avenue Southwest seen here. Police eventually let the hundreds of protestors continue along their roue.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr BLMprotest 053020 p04
Nationwide protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis reached downtown Roanoke on Saturday. Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue. Police set up barricades along the street, and police officers stood on the street, many wearing riot gear.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr BLMprotest 053020 p03
Geoffrey Preudhomme of Radford, left, and Brianna Johnson of Roanoke attend a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter on Saturday. Hundreds of protestors came out for the event.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
hr BLMprotest 053020 p02
Jerry-Pale Molcolo with his children, Moetapele Green, 9, left, and Amirial Green, 12 watch protestors confront the police on Campbell Avenue downtown Roanoke on Saturday. Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue and were met by multiple police barricades.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p05
A protester in front of Roanoke’s Police Department holds a sign with the final works uttered by George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed earlier this week while being taken into police custody. The video of that arrest, which showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, sparked outrage and riots nationwide.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p06
Trying to recover control over a Black Lives Matter demonstration, Roanoke police and state police line up in the the center of Campbell Avenue in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
hr blmrally 02 053020
Police stand in a line on Saturday in front of the Roanoke Police Department as demonstrators crowded the corner of Campbell Avenue and Third Street Southwest.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p07
Protesters march up Gainsboro Avenue, heading toward downtown and a confrontation with police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p08
As protesters cross Orange Avenue in Roanoke, a driver stuck in traffic leaves his car and cheers demonstrators.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p09
Armed with an air rifle that shoots pepper-filled balls, police try to disperse posters as they march towards Roanoke’s Police Department. Several shots from a pepper ball gun were fired by an officer during the protest, with little effect on the crowd.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p10
Police in riot gear don gas masks as they confront protestors in downtown Roanoke.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p11
A can of tear gas is handed from one police officer to another. Officials later said no tear gas was used by city police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p12
Roanoke Police Lt. J.L. Stephens uses a bullhorn to warn protesters they were part of an unlawful assembly and, if they did not disperse, police would use tear gas.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p14
Police watch as protesters bypass their blockade of Gainsboro Road.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p16
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman talks with commanders during a tense protest against police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p17
While tensions were high, only one person appeared to be taken into custody.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p18
Bishop J.L. Jackson of Roanoke takes a bullhorn to encourage protesters to avoid violence.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p19
With hands in the air and chanting “hands up, don’t shoot”, a protester works his way towards Roanoke’s police headquarters.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p20
Protesters yell at police demanding justice.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p21
With fist clenched, a protester refuses to back down to police demands for him to back up.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p22
A protester yells her frustrations at a Roanoke City police officer.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p23
Activist Bernadette Lark speaks during a rally at Washington Park prior to a march on Downtown Roanoke.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p24
A crowd listens to speeches during a rally sponsored by Roanoke’s chapter of Black Lives Matter.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p25
During a Black Lives Matter rally in Roanoke’s Washington Park, Tyqion Stokes holds a protest sign that reflects anger toward police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p26
Protester Sarah Eryn holds a sign demanding victory over police brutality.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p27
Rina Merian of Roanoke holds a sign with the faces of African Americans killed by police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p28
Activist Jordan Bell speaks during a rally at Roanoke’s Washington Park, organized by the city’s chapter of Black Lives Matter.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p29
After days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protester Idida Castaneda of Harrisonburg holds a sign in protest.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p04
Police dressed in riot gear pull a taser on activist Jordan Bell of Roanoke. Bell spoke earlier at a rally sponsored by Roanoke’s chapter of Black Lives Matter at Washington Park.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p03
Protester Rodrick Sutton of Roanoke marches towards downtown while voicing his frustration with police violence against people of color.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p02
Protesters confront police in the middle of Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, less than a block from police headquarters. While tempers were heated and police threatened to disperse the crowd with tear gas, no violence was reported.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p01
After days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protesters take to the streets of Roanoke after a rally at Washington Park. Here, protesters march down Burrell Avenue toward downtown.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p34
After days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protesters take to the streets of Roanoke after a rally at Washington Park. Here, a protester kneels and voices her frustrations toward police in the middle of Campbell Avenue on Saturday.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p33
Protesters take to the streets demanding justice following days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p32
After days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protesters take to the streets of Roanoke after a rally at Washington Park.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p31
Demonstrators attend a rally sponsored by the Roanoke chapter of Black Lives Matter, after days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
DH05302020 BLM-GeoFloydProtest p30
Demonstrators attend a rally sponsored by the Roanoke chapter of Black Lives Matter, after days of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times
image000000.jpg
First responders appear to attend to someone on Saturday after protesters marched to downtown Roanoke following the death of George Floyd.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
image000001.jpg
Demonstrators and police stand apart on Campbell Avenue Southwest on Saturday, where people marched, held signs and chanted calls for justice for George Floyd.
HEATER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
20200530_HKC_190.jpg
Protestors march up Third Street in downtown Roanoke on their way to the city market.
Hadley Chittum | Special to The Roanoke Times
20200530_HKC_002.jpg
Roanoke - Rachel B, 21, of Roanoke, shouts the names of individuals who have been killed by police. "I'm out here protesting for my little brother who's afraid to play outside," she said.
Hadley Chittum
20200530_HKC_100.jpg
Protesters stand in the street on Campbell Avenue outside the Roanoke City Jail.
Hadley Chittum | Special to The Roanoke Times
20200530_HKC_119.jpg
People watch the protest from inside the Roanoke City Jail while law enforcement in tactical gear guard the building.
Hadley Chittum
20200530_HKC_109.jpg
A woman leads a chant in front of the Roanoke City Jail while wearing a bandanna to cover her mouth. Behind her, law enforcement stands guarding the building.
Hadley Chittum | Special to The Roanoke Times

Patrons of 202, the restaurant at 202 Campbell Avenue, dined to the repetitive chanting of protesters reacting to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, across the market on Sunday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd FloydProtestorsMarket 053120 p02
Supporters of the George Floyd protests on the Roanoke City Market on Sunday afternoon, drive by, their fists a symbol of solidarity.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd FloydProtestorsMarket 053120 p04
Shamia Wilson, 29, of Roanoke shouts through a microphone to a group of protestors on the City Market on Sunday in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd FloydProtestorsMarket 053120 p03
A crowd of about 45 people assembled on the Roanoke City Market protesting as a reaction to the death of George Floyd who died in Minnesota after being knelt upon on the throat by an officer. Isaac Reynolds, 27, of Roanoke, shouts his thoughts through the megaphone.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd FloydProtestorsMarket 053120 p01
Tre’vaughn Wilson, 27, of Roanoke shouts his message from the microphone on the Roanoke City Market along Campbell Avenue and Market Street on Sunday afternoon. “What we’re asking now is for you to speak to the press,” he said about the City Mayor and Police Chief who Wilson said wouldn’t take time to speak to the protestors and told him they were holding a press conference.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd FloydProtestorsMarket 053120 p05
Robert Darnell Gravely, 73, a Vietnam Veteran, of Roanoke, leads a crowd in protest on the Roanoke City market on Sunday afternoon, as one of several who spoke their minds in reaction to the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd after being held down on the throat by an officer during an arrest.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd floydprotestpressconference 053120 p02
Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman addresses the media at a news conference on Sunday afternoon at the police academy, answering questions concerning Saturday’s protests. He is flanked by Mayor Sherman Lea, left, and City Manager Bob Cowell, right. Members of Roanoke's city council talked about the weekend's protess during their meeting Monday.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd floydprotestpressconference 053120 p01
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman addresses the media at a news conference on Sunday afternoon at the police academy, answering questions concerning Saturday’s protests.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
skd floydprotestpressconference 053120 p03
Roanoke City police and police from surrounding jurisdictions are prepared on Sunday for any uprising that may occur from a protest as people have been gathering in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident, arrested an held down by an officer kneeling on his throat. Body camera video provided evidence that Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe,” during an arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
