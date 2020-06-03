Roanoke police did not know that people planned to march into downtown Roanoke following Saturday’s rally in Washington Park condemning the death of George Floyd, Chief Sam Roman said.

Speaking during a video news conference Wednesday, Roman said that officers learned during Saturday’s rally that “there was a small element in that crowd that gave indications that there was going to be serious property damage and violence that was to occur not only at the police department but at the jail as well as at downtown businesses.”

Saturday’s peaceful rally featured speakers protesting the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The killing has prompted widespread protests across the country, including violent altercations between protestors and law enforcement officers in New York, Washington, Richmond and scores of other cities and towns, large and small.

Roman said that police learned of the march through “classified sources and sources in open-source media such as social media” that police were monitoring.

When police began hearing that protestors planned to march toward downtown Roanoke, officers worked to ensure safe passage of marchers and traffic along the busy Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road corridor. Hundreds of people marched or traveled from Washington Park to places that included downtown Roanoke, Valley View Mall, the Target and Walmart stores off Valley View Boulevard and a Sheetz station at Orange and Williamson Road on Saturday.

Roman spoke of three locations where officers were placed to limit access to marchers. One of those places was the 300 block of Campbell Avenue, where the police station and city jail are located.

Police used pepper balls and personal pepper spray to keep protestors from getting to the police station. Seven people were arrested Saturday.

Roman alluded to protestors attempting to get close to the police station, which, he said, “we could not allow that to happen.”

Roanoke’s protests, which have included smaller gatherings Sunday through Tuesday evenings, have featured far less of the kinds of violence, injuries, arrests and property damage that have occurred in many demonstrations across the country.

Roman said that of the “99 percent of the fine folks who were marching downtown” in Roanoke protested with peaceful intentions.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Roman, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb condemned Floyd’s killing with some of the strongest language heard from Roanoke officials so far.

“Most significantly, we must not forget that the outrage being displayed in our community and all across this nation is due to the heinous acts of individuals that disgrace the meaning of law enforcement everywhere; that is to protect and serve,” Lea said. “These acts deny Mr. Floyd the dignity that all humans deserve, no matter their conduct or the color of their skin. Let me say, the brutality that we observed in Minneapolis is unacceptable and never will be a part of what is acceptable in policing here in Roanoke, Virginia.”

Roman said that in “both my personal opinion and in my professional opinion … the actions we saw taken by the officers and the inaction taken by some officers is not appropriate to professional law enforcement.”

Roanoke emphasized training, promotions and community partnerships between police and neighborhoods as large parts of the effort to ensure that such an event does not happen in Roanoke.

Lea and Roman said that the city will emphasize community outreach, especially between city government, police and black communities. Lea said that city leaders must “continue conversations not only in rallies but at meetings.”

To that end, Lea and Roman participated in a forum, streamed on Facebook on Tuesday night, moderated by Cecil Scott, pastor of The Vine Church on Loudon Avenue. The event, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2XWgi10 also included young African American activists Jordan Bell and Jemarh Fuell, and white minister David Shearer of Elevation Church. The men talked about Floyd’s killing, systemic racism and the effort to find solutions during the 75-minute forum.

“I felt some barriers were broken,” Lea said.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you