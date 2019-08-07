Roanoke police charged two people Wednesday with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
An officer investigating the sound of gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday stopped in the 2800 block of Clifton Street N.W. and saw several people outside. A preliminary investigation showed that two people “from the home” shot into an occupied car that was on the street in front of the home, police said.
No one was reported injured.
Police charged Deandra Simon, 31, of Roanoke with shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting in the city limits and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and Eric Simon, 31, of Roanoke with shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting in the city limits, possession of a concealed gun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Joshua Carson, 27, of Roanoke was charged with possession of a concealed gun, police said.