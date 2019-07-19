An occupied Roanoke police car was struck by a bullet after a shooting early Friday.

The officer inside, who wasn't injured, had investigated another shooting just hours earlier and a few blocks away, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.

About 12:15 a.m., the officer heard gunshots while patrolling in the 1200 block of Orange Avenue Northwest. 

He found people at 13th Street and Hanover Avenue Northwest who told him that a vehicle drove by firing rounds into the air, according to Cline.

About 2:30 a.m., the officer heard shots while sitting in his patrol car in the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest. 

Investigators found a bullet struck the car's radiator.

Damage to the cruiser is estimated at $1,000, Cline said. 

Police arrested one man a few blocks north and charged him with possession of a concealed weapon. Casings found on 12th Street don't match the caliber of the suspect's gun, Cline said.

Police continue to investigate the shootings.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

