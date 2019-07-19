An occupied Roanoke police car was struck by a bullet after a shooting early Friday.
The officer inside, who wasn't injured, had investigated another shooting just hours earlier and a few blocks away, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.
About 12:15 a.m., the officer heard gunshots while patrolling in the 1200 block of Orange Avenue Northwest.
He found people at 13th Street and Hanover Avenue Northwest who told him that a vehicle drove by firing rounds into the air, according to Cline.
About 2:30 a.m., the officer heard shots while sitting in his patrol car in the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest.
Investigators found a bullet struck the car's radiator.
Damage to the cruiser is estimated at $1,000, Cline said.
Police arrested one man a few blocks north and charged him with possession of a concealed weapon. Casings found on 12th Street don't match the caliber of the suspect's gun, Cline said.
Police continue to investigate the shootings.