A man serving two decades in prison for a Lynchburg carjacking last year has gotten an additional six years for a holdup in downtown Roanoke that happened the same week.
Alex James Joe, now 20, of Lynchburg was sentenced Monday in Roanoke. In October, he pleaded guilty to robbery, using a firearm and wearing a mask after a March 14, 2018, incident in which he used a pistol to take money from a woman at an ATM near Market Square.
He fled in a car with a female driver, but the victim got its license plate.
Soon after, officers found the vehicle at a nearby motel and took Joe into custody, along with a 17-year-old girl and a small child.
Police later determined that the car had been hijacked at gunpoint one day earlier in Lynchburg after its owner gave a ride to a couple with a toddler.
In that case, Joe pleaded guilty in Lynchburg last year to carjacking and robbery and got 21 years to serve.
Several of Joe’s relatives, including his father, James Joe, traveled from Florida to attend his sentencing in Roanoke.
“Right now he should be finishing his degree. … He should be playing professional ball ... because he’s just that talented,” James Joe, 67, told the judge, and he lamented that he probably would not live long enough to see his son released.
In a push for leniency, defense attorney Jeff Dorsey argued that had Joe’s crimes occurred just a few months earlier, he would still have been a juvenile. He claimed that the Roanoke incident caused the sentencing guidelines in Lynchburg to nearly double, even though the robbery happened after the carjacking.
Joe’s guidelines in Roanoke were similarly high, ranging from roughly 14 to 23 years, but prosecutor Donald Caldwell asked for just seven, saying, “The commonwealth is not going to bury Mr. Joe.”
He did, however, point to other offenses Joe committed as a juvenile, including armed burglary. “Whatever else he may or may not be, he has seen a lot of the criminal justice system,” Caldwell added.
Joe’s total to serve is 27 years. With good behavior, he will likely be released when he’s in his early 40s.
“Figure out a way to make your time useful. Get as much education as you can,” Judge Chris Clemens told him.
The girl who was reportedly with Joe in both incidents, Dekayzha Lashay Crews, was charged in Roanoke as an adult with robbery and use of a firearm, but Caldwell said his office was not able to prove she had been aware of the robbery beforehand. Last year Crews pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, got five years of suspended time and was committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for an unspecified period, court records show.